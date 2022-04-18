Austin development employees visit The Boring Company’s LVCC Loop

By

Last week, City of Austin employees visited The Boring Company’s (TBC) Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop in Sin City.

Ten employees from the City of Austin’s Development Services Department (DSD) visited The Boring Company’s LVCC Loop. A DSD spokesperson said they met with Clark County development employees to “understand best practices for permitting subgrade [underground] mobility infrastructure.”

Expansion plans at @AUStinAirport call for an underground tunnel to connect the Barbara Jordan Terminal to a new terminal. (2/2) @KVUE pic.twitter.com/J04o0a5seH — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) April 15, 2022

According to a KVUE reporter, expansion plans for the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport call for an underground tunnel connecting the Barbara Jordan Terminal to a new terminal. The LVCC Loop was built for a similar purpose as it connected the Las Vega Convention Center’s latest West Hall Expansion to the Central Hall and South Hall.

The LVCC Loop has become the best way for city officials to see a working TBC tunnel. In February, Mayor Dean J. Trantalis from Fort Lauderdale visited Boring Company’s Las Vegas Loop. TBC and Fort Lauderdale officially started negotiating the terms of a Las Olas Loop project last year. The City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also visited the LVCC Loop in March.

The LVCC Loop was rated “outstanding” by show managers and attendees based on the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) surveys conducted during all shows. The LVCVA also told Teslarati that the LVCC Loop transported 15,000 to 17,000 passengers during CES 2022. It also successfully transported 25,000 to 27,000 people daily during SEMA in November 2021.

The LVCC Loop is owned by the LVCVA but operated and maintained by The Boring Company. Recently, the LVCVA shortened its operating agreement for the LVCC Loop from January 2021. The agreement initially provided an extension for an additional five years, which was shortened to a one-year extension after voting last week.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Austin development employees visit The Boring Company’s LVCC Loop