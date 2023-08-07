Weekly Space Recap: July 31 – August 6

By

Here are some of the stories you may have missed in the past week. The first week of August 2023 featured developments from the SpaceX Starship program, Falcon Heavy to Rocket Lab’s issues launching Electron.

Falcon Heavy launches heaviest GTO Satellite – The triple core heavy-lift rocket launched a 9,200-kg communications satellite to geostationary transfer orbit. The two side booster successfully landed back at LZ 1 & 2 and will be used on a future Falcon Heavy mission.

Falcon Heavy side boosters returning to Earth pic.twitter.com/jeOAaGSCoU — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 29, 2023

Last launch of Antares – Antares successfully launched from Launch Pad 0 at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on August 2nd, sending the S.S. Laurel Clark Cygnus resupply spacecraft to the International Space Station and was berthed to the orbiting outpost on August 4th.

Rocket Lab launch abort – Rocket Lab has been running into a few issues launching their next mission, ‘We Love the Nightlife,’ the first attempt was aborted at the last second due to low igniter pressure on a Rutherford engine, and their next attempt was aborted with just over 20 minutes before launch due to “out of family sensor data.” Electron will be rolled back for inspection.

Falcon 9 launches Intelsat satellite – Falcon 9 Booster 1077 launched the Intelsat Galaxy-37/Horizons-4 satellite into Geostationary Transfer orbit. This marked the 52nd SpaceX launch of the year between Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy.

NASA awarded Axiom an ISS visit – The 4th Axiom crewed mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A atop a Falcon 9 no earlier than August 2024.

NASA/SpaceX delay Crew 7 – The Crew 7 launch has been delayed to August 25th to allow teams more time to transition from the Falcon Heavy launch configuration at LC-39A to Falcon 9 with a Dragon capsule.

SpaceX Booster 9 performs static fire – Following tests of the deluge system and spin prime test, SpaceX lit 33 Raptor engines, with four shutting down early during the 2.74-second test. Outside of the shutdowns, everything appeared to be nominal for the test.

Drone view of Booster 9 static fire test pic.twitter.com/ARv6H6njgu — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 6, 2023

What do you think the highlight of the week was?

This coming week looks to be another busy one, including a Starlink launch later tonight!

