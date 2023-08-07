Malaysia Prime Minister praises Tesla for speed in local negotiations

By

There is a reason the term “Tesla Speed” exists. The electric vehicle maker made a name for itself as a company that moves fast and accomplishes its goals just as quickly. “Tesla Speed” caught the attention of Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim recently.

While addressing about 1,000 staff from Dell Technologies at their factory in Bukit Minyak, the Prime Minister stated that he was particularly impressed at how quickly Tesla has moved to set up its headquarters in Malaysia. He also stated that Malaysia’s civil servants should shed their old ways of getting things done by taking note of Tesla’s efficiency.

The Prime Minister specifically mentioned how just a half month ago, Elon Musk gave a commitment to Malaysia, and just ten days ago, a Tesla regional chief was ready for a meeting about the purchase of a building.

“Half a month ago, he (Musk) gave his commitment. Ten days ago, he sent his regional chief to meet me to tell me they are buying a huge building in Cyberjaya, and they want me to officiate the opening.

“All this in weeks … (But) we are so slow. That is why I tell our civil servants that we cannot be (set) in our old ways. ‘Managing, tender, discuss, commissions’. We can’t anymore,” Ibrahim said, as noted in a Free Malaysia Today report.

On July 14, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the Malaysian Prime Minister reportedly held a 25-minute meeting about the electric vehicle maker setting up a headquarters, as well as service centers, in the country. Less than a week later, on July 20, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority noted that Tesla’s head office and service center would be situated in Cyberjaya.

