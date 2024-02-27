Toyota recalls over 280,000 vehicles due to unexpected movement

By

Toyota is set to recall more than 280,000 of its vehicles in the U.S., due to issues with unexpected movement, according to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) this week.

The recall applies to a total of 280,663 vehicles, including some Toyota Tundra, Tundra Hybrid, Sequoia Hybrid and Lexus LX600 vehicles built between 2022 and 2024. The issue is causing unexpected vehicle movement when vehicles are in neutral and the brakes aren’t applied, and dealers will deploy a software update to fix the electronic control unit’s (ECU) transmission control for free.

While the issue will be fixed with a software update, it will not be an over-the-air (OTA) update and will still require owners to bring their vehicles into a dealership. The numbers for the NHTSA recall are 24TA02 and 24LA02, and the agency says it plans to mail owner letters out on April 7, 2024.

You can see the defect notice from the NHTSA recall below.

The news comes as many in the electric vehicle (EV) world have criticized the use of the term “recall” in cases where the issues can simply be fixed by a software update, rather than owners needing to bring their vehicles into a dealer or service personnel to have them fixed.

Some Tesla owners have pointed out that, by the time the NHTSA mails owner letters about a given recall, it’s usually already been fixed for several weeks at that point, simply with the use of an at-home software update.

Toyota has also gained a reputation for being too focused on gas vehicle production by many in the EV space, with the automaker regularly underplaying the role of battery-electric tech in accelerating sustainable transportation, instead being in favor of hydrogen and continued internal combustion engine (ICE) development.

Last month, Toyota chairperson and former CEO Akio Toyoda highlighted the need for continued ICE vehicle development, saying, “there is still a role for engines as a practical means of achieving carbon neutrality.”

“Battery electric vehicles do not represent the only way to achieve carbon neutrality,” Toyoda added.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us news tips at tips@teslarati.com.

