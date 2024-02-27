Hyundai moves up production start date at Georgia Metaplant

By

Hyundai has pushed forward its production start date at an upcoming plant in Georgia, with the automaker now aiming to start manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs) at the site later this year.

According to a press release shared on Tuesday, Hyundai will now start production at the Georgia Metaplant in Q4 of this year, after it was originally expected to start in the first half of 2025. The company still plans to hold a grand opening for the plant in the first quarter of 2025, and the state of Georgia has officially adopted February 26 as Hyundai Day at the State Capitol.

“Georgia is like a second home to us,” said José Muñoz, Hyundai President and Global COO. “On behalf of all of us at Hyundai Motor Group, we are very proud that Hyundai’s investments in Georgia will create tens of thousands of great paying American jobs and bring tens of billions of dollars in economic impact for decades to come. Thank you to our partners and to the great people of Georgia for your support and for making us feel so much at home.”

The plant, dubbed the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) and located in Ellabell, Georgia, will host EV production for several vehicles, including the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, and it will also host a number of the automaker’s XCIENT hydrogen fuel cell trucks, which it will use to transport logistical needs and materials between the Metaplant and other nearby facilities.

Hyundai’s investments in Georgia are expected to create almost 40,000 jobs with $4.6 billion in individual earnings each year, according to a study from the Center for Automotive Research. The plant will create 8,500 direct jobs while the investments into it are expected to amount to around $7.59 billion. In addition, an upcoming battery factory nearby is set to employ around 3,500 additional workers.

Along with the Metaplant, Hyundai is currently working on multiple other projects in Georgia, including an EV battery factory in Bartow County with partners SK On, and a new training center near the Metaplant in Ellabell, on which the automaker broke ground earlier this month.

Hyundai and its subsidiary Kia also took second place in the U.S. for EV sales in 2023, following just behind market leader Tesla. Although many traditional automakers have aired concerns about slowing EV demand in recent months, Hyundai and Kia emphasized last year that they were actually seeing strong demand for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs).

“I am still very bullish on the battery electrics,” President Munoz said in November. “Our investments in the battery electric plant in Savannah, [Georgia] move on. So we’re pushing as much as we possibly can to get it ready by October next year. [Investments] are not on track. They are accelerated. We are pulling ahead.

“Based on what I see, I need more. If I had more capacity today, I could sell more cars.”

