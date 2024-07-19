By

Elon Musk’s Neuralink company is building a $14.7 million site in Austin, Texas.

According to MYSA, Neuralink plans to build new offices in Central Texas. A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) revealed that Neuralink’s new offices will be at 2200 Caldwell Lane, Del Valle, TX 78617.

The filings also hint that Neuralink is working on a multi-building campus within a property that stretches 37 acres. The property is located 20 minutes away from Tesla Giga Texas.

Initial construction plans show that Neuralink is building a 112,000 sq.ft facility with a 3-story building for its offices. The facility will also include space for a machine shop and cleanroom for device manufacturing. Neuralink reportedly started construction on Monday, July 15. It expects to complete the project by May 2025.

Neuralink switched its incorporation from Delaware to Nevada earlier this year. However, Elon Musk has been setting roots for Neuralink in Texas for the past few years.

In 2021, Neuralink posted a job opening for a Head of Construction in Austin, Texas. The position called for a Head of Construction willing to work closely with members of the facilities and procurement department. And in May 2024, the company searched for a resident neurosurgeon in Austin.

