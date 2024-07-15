Trump running mate wanted to repurpose $7,500 EV credit for gas cars

By

Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump for President in the 2024 election over the weekend, and now, some Tesla and electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts are pointing to anti-EV legislation proposed last year by Trump’s newly selected Vice Presidential candidate.

On Monday, Trump announced that his running mate would be Senator JD Vance (R-OH), following Musk’s endorsement for the former president on Saturday. Some in the Tesla and EV communities are now pointing out that Vance last year proposed the Drive American Act, a bill intending to replace the $7,500 EV tax credit with a subsidy of the same amount for U.S.-built gas vehicles.

“Right now, the official policy of the Biden administration is to spend billions of dollars on subsidies for electric vehicles made overseas,” Senator Vance wrote in the proposal. “If we’re subsidizing anything, it ought to be Ohio workers – not the green energy daydreams that are offshoring their jobs to China. We can secure a bright future for American autoworkers by passing this legislation and reversing the misguided policies of the Biden administration.”

Vance also wrote an opinion piece just a week earlier than the Drive American Act, encouraging the then-striking United Auto Workers (UAW) union to avoid what he called “the Biden administration’s unjust transition to EVs.”

“These are the facts: China dominates the global supply chain for electric vehicles — especially for critical minerals and batteries,” Vance wrote in the op-ed.

“While an electric vehicle may bear the logo of Ford, Chevy, or Chrysler, its core components were probably made in China with Chinese labor and Chinese materials. Two of the Big Three automakers are losing massive amounts of money on electric vehicles. Ford, for example, loses $32,000 on every EV they sell. These losses lead to lower wages for workers, fewer auto jobs being available, and higher prices for consumers.”

Last month, Trump told rally attendees that he was a “big fan of electric cars,” and a “big fan of Elon,” despite some of his anti-EV sentiments in the past.

In March, Vance said on X that he was fully supportive of Trump’s previous claim that an economic “bloodbath” would ensue for the U.S. auto industry if Biden continued down the current path, noting that many media outlets focused too heavily on the terminology.

Donald Trump said that a bloodbath would happen to the American auto industry if Biden kept on promoting Chinese made EVs. He of course is 100 percent correct. All other reporting about his "bloodbath" comment is complete propaganda. The media should be ashamed. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) March 17, 2024

Musk also congratulated Vance on being appointed to the Republican ticket on Monday, saying that it had ben an “excellent decision” by Trump.

