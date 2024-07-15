By

Tesla’s unique Los Angeles Supercharger, diner, and drive-in movie theater site seems to be getting close to installing the second screen, as crews have started working on one of the power lines holding back its construction.

As highlighted in a video shared by the 247Tesla YouTube account on Sunday, the power line that was preventing the installation of the Tesla diner’s second screen has been disconnected on one end, indicating that construction may soon begin on the additional screen.

Although the parking lot has been graded and has several vehicles in it, the vast majority of recent work on the site has been on the interior, as explained in the brief video. Check out the full 34-second update from 247Tesla below.

The unique Tesla diner concept recently surpassed nine months of construction, and while it’s definitely looking closer to the end result than it was when construction was just beginning last fall. Tesla officially broke ground on the site in September, but crews didn’t start construction on the restaurant building’s interior until late March.

Plans for the upcoming diner and Supercharger site show around 32 charging stalls, and multi-level restaurant seating, as has been previously touted.

The original concept for the diner and Supercharger site, which is now being built at 7001 West Santa Monica Boulevard, came from a discussion between CEO Elon Musk and some of his followers on what was then Twitter. In it, Musk mused of a 1950s-style diner with waiters on roller skates, rock and roll music, and outdoor movie screens playing a highlight reel of some of the best scenes in movie history—along with being a Supercharger station.

While news on the diner was dormant for a few years, we covered several permit approvals for the construction project last year, along with the site’s move from Santa Monica to the current West Hollywood location.

Several renders of the site have popped up over the years, but the one today is largely being modeled after a design created by then-Twitter user HowardModelS. The render originally called the restaurant “Milliways,” after the restaurant at the edge of the galaxy in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy—known to be a favorite of Musk’s.

