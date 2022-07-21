Tesla ($TSLA) short sellers lost $1.55 billion over the past 30 days

By

Tesla’s ($TSLA) short sellers are down by $1.55 billion according to a report by S3 Partners. Yesterday, Tesla reported very strong Q2 results and the news isn’t good for those hoping for Tesla’s failure as a company.

In 2021, S3 Partners pointed out that Tesla held the largest short interest in the market. Jim Chanos and David Einhorn have been betting against the company’s stock for quite some time. In January 2021, their losses had already accumulated to $1 billion.

Down $1.55 Billion In The Last 30 Days

The analysis noted that Tesla’s short interest is $18.54 billion and that 24.98 million shares have been shorted. Tesla’s short sellers covered 2.09 million shares over the last 30 days.

These shares were worth $1.55 billion.

The analysis noted:

“TSLA short sellers were actively trimming their exposure ahead of the earnings release, covering 2.09 million shares, worth $1.55 billion, over the last thirty days. This is a -7.7% decrease in TSLA shares shorted as its stock price rose +14.2%. Over the last week, we saw 1.20 million shares bought to cover, worth $891 million, a -4.6% decrease in total shares shorted as TSLA’s stock price rose +4.4%.”

July 2022 was the most unprofitable for Tesla’s short sellers

For those of us enduring the intense summer 2022 heat wave this year, we are not alone. Tesla’s short sellers are feeling the burn in their portfolios as well.

S3 Partners noted that Tesla is the worst performing short in July in terms of dollars. Tesla isn’t alone here.

Several other popular stocks such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google as well as crypto and meme stocks are on the list.

According to the analysis:

“With TSLA’s stock price rallying and short sellers incurring $1 billion of mark-to-market losses today, we should expect its short covering trend to continue as short sellers get squeezed out of their positions due to these large and sudden losses. These buy-to-covers and the potential for hedge funds to bulk up their positions in a high beta name with a positive price trend may help reverse TSLA’s year price weakness.”

Disclaimer: Johnna is a partial Tesla shareholder with under 1 share currently. She plans on buying more and supports Tesla and its mission.

If you have a tip, feel free to send them to johnna@teslarati.com

Tesla ($TSLA) short sellers lost $1.55 billion over the past 30 days