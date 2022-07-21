Tesla investigating executive in internal investigation

By

Tesla is investigating an executive in an internal probe, according to a report from Bloomberg. Omead Afshar, the executive overseeing the construction and production of Giga Texas is now the subject of an internal investigation.

The internal investigation is centered around the executive’s part in a plan to purchase hard-to-get construction materials. These materials, according to the report, were identified as suspicious.

Unidentified sources told Bloomberg that Tesla had already fired some employees in relation to the investigation. They also said that Tesla plans to part ways with the executive most likely through a leave of absence.

The Internal Investigation

Bloomberg noted that the investigation was led by Tesla’s Acting Head of Legal, David Searle. The goal is to determine whether or not a special kind of glass was to be used by Tesla CEO Elon Musk for personal use.

Currently, the global supply chain disruptions have been making this specific glass difficult to secure. The article noted that Tesla’s reputation made it easier for them to get the materials in high demand.

The sources also said that Afshar requested the purchase order of glass to be created and said that it was for a secret project.

My 2.5¢

This isn’t good news at all and as someone who supports Tesla, I feel that the silver lining in the matter is Tesla’s internal investigation itself. This shows that Tesla has a very strict policy and doesn’t shy away from enforcing it whether an hourly worker or an executive worker does something that isn’t right.

It’s also important to consider that this investigation is ongoing. Let’s reserve our judgment until Tesla releases any information about this investigation. And for those of you supporting Tesla and rooting for its success, remember the good Tesla has done for our planet.

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk said recently, Tesla is to protect life on earth. Its mission is important.

Disclaimer: Johnna is a partial Tesla shareholder with under 1 share currently. She plans on buying more and supports Tesla and its mission.

