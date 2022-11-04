Twitter sends out notifications to cut global workforce to employees

By

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover is in full swing, and the long-reported layoffs seem to be here. As noted in recent reports, Musk’s team has broken its silence with Twitter employees, informing them in a message that layoffs are coming to the social media company’s workforce.

According to Insider, which published a copy of Musk’s letter, Twitter employees received an email from the company on Thursday. The message was direct, stating that the company’s headcount would be cut on Friday. The email also stated that Twitter’s offices were being “temporarily closed” and that “badge access will be suspended.” The letter asked employees working in the office to leave immediately as well.

Following is the full text of the letter.

Team,

In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday. We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.

Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email. By 9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your email, including your spam folder.

If your employment is not impacted, you will receive a notification via your Twitter email.

If your employment is impacted, you will receive a notification with next steps via your personal email.

If you do not receive an email from twitter-hr@ by 5PM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, please email xxxxxxxx.

To help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data, our offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended. If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home.

We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted. Thank you for continuing to adhere to Twitter policies that prohibit you from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.

We are grateful for your contributions to Twitter and for your patience as we move through this process.

Thank you.

Twitter

Reports from news agencies such as The Washington Post have pointed to the idea that Twitter would be cutting about 50% of its current workforce on Friday. This followed about a week of Musk’s team working with Twitter’s leadership to determine which employees would be retained and which would be released. Twitter engineers working on projects that were requested by Musk reportedly slept at the company’s headquarters over the weekend as well.

