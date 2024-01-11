Upgraded Tesla Model 3 estimated delivery date in North America adjusted to Feb-Mar 2024

By

The upgraded Tesla Model 3 has only been available in North America for over a day, but the vehicle’s estimated delivery date has already been updated. The update to the all-electric sedan’s estimated delivery date was posted on the Model 3’s North American order pages.

When the upgraded Model 3 was launched in North America, the vehicle was listed with an estimated delivery date of January to February 2024. This was true for both the new Model 3’s available variants, the base Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) and the Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD).

As can be seen in the upgraded Model 3’s order pages for the United States, Canada, and Mexico, both the upgraded Model 3 RWD and the new Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD now feature an estimated delivery date of February to March 2024. Tesla has not provided an explanation behind the vehicle’s adjusted delivery estimate, though speculations suggest that it may be due to Tesla receiving a substantial number of orders for the upgraded Model 3.

The upgraded Tesla Model 3 has been a long time coming in North America. The vehicle saw its initial launch in late August last year, though the vehicle was only available in China and countries that are supplied by Gigafactory Shanghai. With the Fremont Factory now producing the upgraded Model 3, Tesla has effectively phased out the vehicle’s previous generation.

Tesla implemented a number of key updates to the upgraded Model 3 sedan. These include a redesigned exterior that’s optimized for maximum efficiency, as well as a completely new interior that’s significantly quieter and more comfortable than its predecessor. The upgraded Model 3 also has several features that are evidently inspired by the flagship Model S and Model X, such as a stalkless driving system, a screen-based gear selector, ventilated seats, and a secondary screen for rear passengers.

The upgraded Model 3 starts at $38,990 for the RWD version in the United States. The Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD, on the other hand, is priced at $45,990 before options. The Model 3 Performance, arguably Tesla’s most fun car on the track, is unavailable for now.

