By

Smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has unveiled the prototype for a hypercar variant of the recently released SU7 electric vehicle (EV), as shared in an address from the founder a few days ago.

On Friday, Xiaomi held its annual speech from Founder Lei Jun, during which the company unveiled the SU7 Ultra, designed to compete on Germany’s Nürburgring race track. The performance vehicle, which is a modified upgrade variant of the recently released Xiaomi SU7, is expected to feature a top speed of over 350 km/h (~217.48 mph), along with an acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 1.97 seconds (0-60 mph in ~1.9 seconds), and 1,548 horsepower.

The XU7 Ultra also sports a completely carbon fiber body, with a total weight of about 4,188 pounds. Using the CATL Qilin fast-charging battery, the company also says the SU7 Ultra can be fully charged in under 12 minutes. It’s also aiming to record an outstanding lap time with the SU7 at the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in October, as the company detailed on X.

Xiaomi has yet to share pricing details for the SU7 Ultra, though the EV’s other three variants, the Standard, Pro, and Max, are priced at $29,700, $33,832, and $41,261, respectively.

You can see the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra unveiling and the full speech from Xiaomi Founder Lei Jun below.

Xiaomi has delivered over 10,000 of the SU7 EV, after it officially launched the vehicle in March. The company reported receiving almost 89,000 preorders for the EV in under 24 hours, and in May, Xiaomi announced plans to boost its SU7 delivery target by about 20 percent.

The company last month switched to two-shift production schedule for the SU7 at its factory in the Yizhuang area of Beijing. Xiaomi has reported that the plant can produce one SU7 every 76 seconds, equating to around 40 units every hour.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Xiaomi unveils SU7 Ultra high-performance prototype