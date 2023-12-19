Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Scout brands to adopt Tesla’s NACS

By

Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) has nearly been adopted by every automaker in the industry, now including Volkswagen’s entire lineup of brands.

Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche will adopt Tesla’s NACS charging port beginning in 2025, as announced on Tuesday in a press release. Electric vehicles (EVs) from each of the auto brands will also gain access to the Supercharger network beginning in 2025, and the company says it’s looking at adapter solutions for existing EVs without the hardware.

Additionally, VW’s new brand Scout Motors will include the Tesla charging port when its EVs go on sale.

“This is great news for our electric vehicle customers in the North American Region,” said Pablo Di Si, Volkswagen Group of America President and CEO. “This potentially provides them with access to more than 15,000 additional charging points as well as the current near-4,000 DC fast charging outlets operated by Electrify America. It would mean that customers of our fast-selling electric vehicles like the Volkswagen ID.4 will have access to an extensive and growing charging network.”

VW’s lineup marks almost the last major automaker to adopt the charging standard, which Tesla opened up to other companies last November. In May, Ford CEO Jim Farley announced plans for the automaker to adopt the NACS port in a Spaces call on X with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, marking the first major automaker to do so.

In the months since, every automaker from startup to major company has announced plans to adopt Tesla’s NACS hardware, with the only exception being Stellantis. Stellantis owns U.S. brands including Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep, along with several other international automakers like Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Maserati and more.

“Earlier this year, the North American Charging standard was just an idea. Today, with the VW Group’s commitment, almost every major automotive manufacturer is onboard, rallying behind a shared vision of improving charging experiences for all EV drivers,” said Tesla Senior Director of Charging Rebecca Tinucci. “This is only the beginning of our industry-wide efforts to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

Tesla reached 50,000 Supercharger stalls worldwide earlier this year, surpassing 2,000 U.S. stations in October.

Updated 3:28 p.m. MT: Attributed Rebecca Tinucci for second quote after her name was incorrectly omitted.

