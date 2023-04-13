Volkswagen unveils new 210kW MEB powertrain for ID.Family

By

Volkswagen unveiled its new 210 kW (286 PS) MEB (modular electric drive) powertrain. VW’s next-generation powertrain is expected to improve the performance and range of the car models in the ID.Family.

The APP550 MEB powertrain is expected to significantly boost the power and torque of Volkswagen’s ID.Family lineup. It should also increase the range of VW’s all-electric vehicles.

“Because the available space has not changed, we were compelled to develop a new drive that achieves significant improvements in performance and efficiency in spite of being subject to the same constraints,” said Karsten Bennewitz, VW’s Head of Powertrain and Energy Systems in Development.

“[Constraints] was a great challenge for the team of Technical Development and Group Components. The result shows that we were able to reduce the use of raw materials, while at the same time achieving a considerable increase in vehicle efficiency,” he said.

The components of the new APP550 MEB drive. The components of the new APP550 MEB drive.

The APP550 MEB powertrain has an output of 210 kW (286 PS) and a maximum torque of 550 Nm, depending on the vehicle’s gear ratio. It also has an energy-saving cooling system that works without an electrically driven oil pump.

“The system is able to independently cool itself via the gear wheels of the gearbox and specially formed components for oil supply and distribution. The heated oil is cooled by the vehicle’s coolant circuit, which keeps the drive at operating temperature. The outside of the stator is equipped with a water heat sink,” said the German automaker.

Volkswagen’s new powertrain will be produced in its Components plant in Kassel, Germany. VW plans to roll out the APP550 MEB powertrain to the ID. Family by Q4 2023.

