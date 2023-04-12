BMW EV sales achieve new high, new model on the way

By

BMW has released its Q1 2023 sales report, showing that its EV sales are quickly overtaking its gas offerings.

As one of Tesla’s chief competitors, BMW knows very well the risk of not electrifying its lineup, and luckily it is doing so at a record pace. The premium German automaker’s current goal is to achieve 20% EV sales by 2024, and with its most recent Q1 sales report now available, it appears that it is well on its way.

According to the BMW sales report, the company sold 64,647 EVs globally across its three constituent brands; BMW, MINI, and Rolls Royce. This sales spike, a 112.3% increase year-over-year, not only placed it ahead of its traditional rival, Mercedes-Benz, but also indicated the sales success of its newest electric offerings. Overall, BMW sold 588,138 vehicles during the year’s first quarter, a slight decrease of 1.5%.

Most recently, BMW launched its flagship premium electric offering, the i7, its first all-electric offering from its 7 series luxury line of vehicles. Despite making up a small proportion of sales, BMW executives noted they expect the new sedan to be a leader for the brand.

“Our strong product lineup continues to inspire our customers worldwide. Our fully-electric vehicles, in particular, are benefiting from high demand around the globe. We were, therefore, able to maintain the dynamic pace of our electromobility ramp-up in the first quarter,” said Pieter Nota, a member of the Board of Management of BMW. “The BMW Group is on track for slight sales growth in the full year 2023. The main growth drivers in 2023 will be fully-electric vehicles and models from the high-end premium segment – like the new i7, the new 7 Series, the XM, and the updated X7.”

Up next is the BMW i5, which will be launched later this year and will complete BMW’s goal of having an electric variant for each of its current market segments. In much of the world, the German brand currently offers the i4, iX, iX3, and i7, while the i3 (3-series variant) has only been available in China.

