Tesla promotes Model 3’s whisper-quiet cabin in new video

Tesla recently highlighted one of the most underrated aspects of the reengineered Model 3 in a new video. The advertisement was posted by the electric car maker on its official account on social media platform X.

Tesla implemented a number of subtle changes to the Model 3 when the vehicle was reengineered for its “Highland” update. One of these is the use of double-paned glass on all of the vehicle’s windows, which helps make the reengineered Model 3’s cabin extra quiet.

This was highlighted by Tesla in its recent video, which featured a reengineered Model 3 Performance being driven under rainy conditions. While the sounds of the rain were very notable outside the vehicle, the reengineered Model 3’s cabin in the advertisement remained extremely quiet.

“Ultra silent. New Model 3 brings you significantly improved ambient noise isolation,” Tesla wrote in its post.

The quiet cabin of the new Model 3 has been hailed by reviewers as one of the vehicle’s most notable improvements, especially since the previous generation Model 3 was not exactly known for its quiet cabin. This was one of the reasons why Tesla opted to equip the Model 3 with double paned glass on its front windows in 2020.

Cabin noise is always a challenge for battery electric vehicles because they do not produce the noises of a combustion-engine vehicle. In combustion-powered cars, road noise tends to get dampened by the noises of the engine, so road noise does not seem too noticeable. This is not the case with electric cars. With this in mind, Tesla’s ability to create a reasonably-priced all-electric vehicle with a whisper-quiet cabin is truly admirable.

