The Volkswagen ID.7 Pro package is available to preorder at a starting price of $61,479 (€56,995.) The German automaker thinks the VW ID.7 is one of the vehicles that could help it gain 10% market share in the United States.

The ID.7 is built on Volkswagen’s modular electric drive (MEB) platform, which provides the automaker with some versatility in the cabin. As such, the all-electric ID.7 has a spacious luggage compartment.

Volkswagen paid close attention to the aerodynamics of the ID.7 for long range and high efficiency. The overall design of the ID.7 yields a low drag coefficient (Cd value) of 0.23.

“We strive for ideal solutions in an iterative process, which includes regular consultation between the Development and Design departments. There are many small steps here that pay off in the end. Numerous computer simulations for flow calculation are complemented by tests in a wind tunnel as part of this process,” said Stephan Lansmann, the project engineer in charge of the ID.7’s aerodynamics.

“Work only takes place virtually in the first year of development, with updates about every two weeks. We go into the wind tunnel only when the design is stable. That can take a good one and a half years from the start of development,” Lansmann stated.

The ID.7 Pro has a battery capacity of 77 kWh with an estimated range of 621 kilometers (386 miles) under the WLTP standard. The Volkswagen ID.7 Pro comes with the following highlights:

the augmented reality head-up display

the “Discover Pro Max” navigation system

“Hudson” alloy wheels, 8 J x 19 at the front, 8.5 J x 19 at the rear, in black, with a diamond-cut finish

Keyless locking and starting system “Keyless Access,” with SAFELOCK

The following assist systems03 are also included as standard for the launch:

“Travel Assist,” “Lane Assist,” and “Emergency Assist”

“Side Assist,” Rear Traffic Alert, and exit warning system

“Area View” including “rear view” camera system

In March 2023, Volkswagen claimed 4% market share in the

United States—including the German automaker’s internal

combustion vehicle sales. VW aims to gain a 10% market share in

the U.S. Volkswagen believes the ID.7 and the ID. Buzz could help

it achieve a 10% market share.

