The Volkswagen ID.UNYX electric vehicle (EV) received approval from the Chinese government recently.

According to Reuters, the Volkswagen ID.UNYX is registered and approved by China’s Industry Ministry. VW’s new electric vehicle is the sister car of the Cupra Tavascan, the German automaker’s export for Europe.

Volkswagen Anhui will manufacture the ID. UNYX at its plant in China. VW Anhui is a joint venture between the German automaker and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group or JAC—NIO’s former manufacturer.

The VW Anhui plant also manufactures the Cupra Tavascan. The Cupra Tavascan is made for export to Europe, while the Volkswagen ID.UNYX is made for purchase in China’s domestic EV market.

Volkswagen Anhui will release two ID.UNYX variants. The ID.UNYX All-Wheel-Drive variant has a 170 kW rear motor and an 80 kW front motor for a combined power of 250 kW. The joint venture company will also release an ID.UNYX Rear-Wheel-Drive variant with a single 170 kW motor.

The Volkswagen ID.UNYX will likely help the German automaker reach its goal in China. At the beginning of the year, Volkswagen Group announced changes in its Board of Management to streamline its digital tech development and improve its position in China.

Thomas Ullrich will become the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in China effective April 1, 2024.

“One of his priorities will therefore be to further strengthen the collaboration with our joint venture companies FAW-Volkswagen, SAIC Volkswagen and Volkswagen Anhui. I firmly believe that this will be an important source of impetus in our transformation to smart e-mobility,” said Ralf Brandstätter, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG for the China region and CEO of Volkswagen Group China.

