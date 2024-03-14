Over 300 Tesla Cybertrucks spotted during Giga Texas flyover

By

Tesla has been pretty quiet about the production ramp of the Cybertruck, but if a recent drone flyover of the Giga Texas complex is any indication, it would appear that the electric vehicle maker is making some solid progress in its efforts to produce its all-electric pickup truck en masse.

One of the best things about Tesla’s production facilities is the fact that they are closely watched by the electric vehicle community. Thus, Giga Texas has been monitored through drone flyovers since its earliest days. One of the most recent flyovers of the site was from longtime Tesla watcher Jeff Roberts, who took to the skies on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Based on Roberts’ March 13, 2024 footage, it would appear that Giga Texas is achieving higher outputs of the Tesla Cybertruck. Granted, the all-electric pickup trucks could be seen in several areas of the Giga Texas complex, but Tesla watchers estimated that there were over 300 Cybertrucks around the facility at the time of Roberts’ flyover. This would be the highest number of Cybertrucks that have been spotted in Giga Texas to date.

NEWS: A record 300+ Cybertrucks spotted at Giga Texas today, a big increase from previous sightings.



Full video from @peterdog15: https://t.co/lK1uez4MO1 pic.twitter.com/WnJZQlMPb2 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 14, 2024

The increasing number of Tesla Cybertrucks in the Giga Texas complex bodes well for the production ramp of the all-electric pickup truck. It does, if any, suggest that Tesla is making some headway in the mass production of the vehicle. This would be quite impressive, as the Cybertruck is arguably the most technologically advanced vehicle that Tesla is producing today, as hinted at by its features like its 48-volt low-voltage system, stainless steel panels, and steer-by-wire system.

Tesla has so far adopted a fairly conservative estimate for the Cybertruck’s production this year. As per Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2023 Update Letter, Giga Texas currently has an estimated annual capacity to produce over 125,000 Cybertrucks annually. That translates to less than 2,500 Cybertrucks per week, or roughly 343 units per day if the facility operates on a seven-day workweek. Considering the Tesla watcher’s recent flyover, the EV maker may be taking some steps towards achieving Giga Texas’ listed production run rate of 125,000 Cybertrucks per year.

Watch Jeff Roberts’s recent Giga Texas flyover in the video below.

Over 300 Tesla Cybertrucks spotted during Giga Texas flyover