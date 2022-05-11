Volkswagen Scout brand comeback teased as part of its US expansion plans 

By

Volkswagen plans to revive the Scout off-road vehicle brand. The Scout brand’s resurrection will help Volkswagen in its bid to expand in the United States.

People familiar with the matter told the The Wall Street Journal that VW’s board of directors is expected to approve the revival of the Scout brand on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. After the approval, Scout would operate as a subsidiary of Volkswagen in the United States.

Scout will reportedly help VW break into the highly profitable big SUV and pickup truck market in the United States. Volkswagen’s biggest competitors in the big SUV and pickup truck market would be Ford and General Motors.

According to VW officials, EV startups like Rivian have created an opening for new brands in the US truck and SUV markets. With that in mind, VW might release electrified pickup trucks and SUVs under the Scout brand in the United States.

A Scout EV pickup truck would likely go up against the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, the Tesla Cybertruck. However, each pickup truck has a specified niche and may attract different buyers.

For instance, the Ford F-150 Lightning might appeal more to people looking for a work truck. Meanwhile, the Rivian R1T seems more suitable for buyers who want to explore and camp out in nature.

Last month, Volkswagen Group of America CEO Scott Keogh noted that VW was “actively looking at” developing all-electric trucks. Before the end of April, VW teased an ID.Buzz pickup truck concept, asking people if they liked the design or not.

Volkswagen has a good chance of successfully breaking into the US pickup truck and big SUV EV market. The European automaker has made strides in the global EV market with its ID lineup. Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk recognized Volkswagen’s firm stance in the global EV market.

“Well, I think the company the most progress besides Tesla is actually VW, which is not a startup but could be viewed in some ways as a startup from an electric vehicle standpoint. So, VW is doing the most on the electric vehicle front,” Musk said during a recent interview with the Financial Times.

