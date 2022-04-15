Volkswagen says it’s ‘actively looking’ to develop an electric truck

By

Volkswagen Group of America CEO Scott Keogh said the automaker is “actively looking at” developing an all-electric truck in hopes of joining the several EV pickup models that have already or are set to enter the market in the coming years.

“It’s something we’re actively looking at, but nothing to actually report now,” Keogh said in an interview, according to Business Insider. “I think it’s the chance of a lifetime in this segment because electrification gives you a reset moment. It gives you a chance to bring some, let’s say, alternatives and some new ideas into this great segment.”

Pickup trucks are among the most popular passenger vehicles in the North American market, and EV companies are well aware of that. Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Tesla’s Cybertruck, Rivian’s R1T, and GM’s Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Hummer EV will be options for consumers in the coming years. With the F-150 Lightning set to launch in just over a week, Rivian’s R1T and GMC’s Hummer EV are available currently, and the Cybertruck and Silverado are coming to the market over the next year, there is no indication there will be any shortage of selections.

There will always be more options, though, and Volkswagen is considering entering the pickup market as it will need to be competitive in nearly every passenger sector imaginable. With the ID.3, Volkswagen has a competitive compact vehicle. Its sibling, the ID.4, led VW’s global all-electric sales in Q1. It even is revamping its microvan, bringing the ID.BUZZ to market after unveiling the vehicle earlier this month.

In terms of what consumers might want traditionally, Keogh said the new stream of electrified options could convince pickup drivers to try other manufacturers. “I think a buyer would historically say, ‘I buy F-150, I buy Ram, I buy Silverado.’ Now they might be saying, ‘I’m going to buy an electric one,'” he said. “That reset moment gives a competitive chance to come in, whether it’s Rivian or whether it’s us.”

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Volkswagen says it’s ‘actively looking’ to develop an electric truck