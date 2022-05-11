Ford sells 8M Rivian shares for $214M and is still its fourth-largest shareholder

By

Ford sold eight million Rivian shares for $26.80 per piece, amounting to $214 million in total, according to a Form 4 SEC filing on May 10, 2022.

Despite selling a chunk of its Rivian shares, Ford remains the EV manufacturer’s fourth-largest shareholder. The legacy automaker still holds 94 million Rivian shares, amounting to a 10.5% stake, reported Reuters.

Earlier this week, Ford’s plans to sell 8 million Rivian shares were made public. The lockup period for Rivian’s IPO expired on Sunday, May 8, allowing the legacy automaker and other early investors to sell their shares.

Ford and Amazon both attributed significant financial blows due to their Rivian investments. Ford reported a net loss of $3.1 billion, while Amazon reported a loss of $7.6 billion.

As of this writing, Rivian has launched three vehicles: the R1T, R1S, and Electric Delivery Van. According to the EV maker’s website, it had ~83,000 preorders for its R1 cars as of March 8, 2022. As of March 31, 2022, Rivian has produced 3,568 vehicles. It is also looking to ramp its vehicle production to meet the 100,000 EDV orders it received from Amazon.

Rivian will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 11 am Pacific time. Rivian’s Annual Meeting will discuss the items listed below.

To elect Robert J. Scaringe, Peter Krawiec, and Sanford Schwartz as Class I Directors to serve until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and until their respective successors shall have been duly elected and qualified. To ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 To approve, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the compensation of our named executive officers To approve, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of our named executive officers To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any continuation, postponement, or adjournment of the Annual Meeting.

