Volkswagen’s $40k Scout SUV mule debut slated for Q3 2024

Scout CEO Scott Keogh recently shared that the first all-electric Scout SUV mules are expected to debut by the third quarter of 2024.

“The design of the product is, I would say, 85, 90, 95 percent of the way there. Proportions readily dialed in, exterior design dialed in,” Scout CEO Keogh told Automotive News.

Volkswagen plans for Scout to release an SUV and a pickup truck in the United States to penetrate the market. The German automaker aims to claim 10% of the U.S. car market in the future with eclectic electric vehicles (EVs) like the ID. Buzz minibus and Scout.

Scout plans to push its SUV design in the United States first, followed by a full-size pickup truck slated to compete with big EVs already on the market like the Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, and the Ford F-150 Lighting.

“What we are pushing for is what I would call a sort of large B SUV and then a full-size pickup,” Keogh explained. “That’s what we’ll be bringing to the market but certainly there’s opportunities there, and when we have some to announce, we will.”

In March, the EV division of Volkswagen’s Scout Motors announced that its first electric vehicle would be a $40,000 SUV. Keogh emphasized that Scout vehicles will be made for Americans. Scout EVs will not use Volkswagen’s MEB platform for full-electric vehicles. Instead, they will use a newly designed platform for the U.S. market and customer needs.

Scout’s $40,000 SUV will be built in a new factory in South Carolina. Since Scout is making the all-electric SUV in the United States, it has a high chance of qualifying for the tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act. Scout aims to start production on the $40,000 SUV by early 2026, with sales expected to start a few months after.

