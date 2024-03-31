Xiaomi SU7 attracts huge crowds at stores across China

By

Xiaomi’s Tesla Model 3 challenger, the SU7 all-electric sedan, seems to be a big hit in China. Based on photos that have been shared by local EV watchers on social media, it appears that Xiaomi’s stores were overflowing with visitors who are interested in seeing the newly-launched all-electric vehicle. Reports have also emerged suggesting that Xiaomi has sold out its 2024 capacity for the SU7’s production.

Lei Jun, founder, chairman, and CEO of Xiaomi, noted that the SU7 is designed for drivers who are looking for an upgrade to their existing Tesla Model 3. It was then no surprise that the SU7 is priced very aggressively, undercutting the Tesla Model 3 by about $4,000. So affordable is the SU7 that its midrange variant costs the same as the Giga Shanghai-made Model 3’s entry-level version.

What the Xiaomi store looks like this weekend.



Photos courtesy of @CarfansC pic.twitter.com/WH2VzItGMT — Yilun Zhang (@yilunzh) March 30, 2024

Photos shared on social media platforms such as X show that Xiaomi stores across China received a lot of visitors following the launch of the SU7. Some stores that have the all-electric sedan on display even have lines of people waiting to see the vehicle. The lines in Xiaomi’s stores this weekend were quite reminiscent of the lines in Tesla China’s stores in early 2019, when the Model 3 was brought to the country. At the time, some Tesla stores reported that their systems were down due to the massive number of Model 3 orders they were receiving.

Xiaomi SU7 front line update:



Each salesperson for Xiaomi's automotive division manages between 400 to 600 orders, with a conversion rate of 20% to 30%, leading to more than 25,000 successful order locks.



Sources from suppliers indicate that the production capacity is being… https://t.co/7fGGUIFRcv — Jason (@Jas0nYu) March 30, 2024

Interestingly enough, Xiaomi has reportedly also announced that the SU7 has been sold out for 2024. A poster reportedly from the smartphone giant shared by EV industry watcher @jas0nyu features an announcement stating that the production capacity for 2024 has been sold out with 120,000 orders. This bodes well for the SU7 and Xiaomi’s electric vehicle business as a whole.

The Xiaomi SU7 was benchmarked against the Tesla Model 3, one of China’s best all-electric sedans. Lei has noted that the SU7 is already better than the Model 3 on over 90% of its specifications. The SU7 is slightly larger, and its starting range of 700 kilometers (almost 435 miles) is higher than the base Model 3’s starting range. The executive admitted, however, that it would probably still take Xiaomi about 3-5 years to catch up to Tesla’s powertrain efficiency.

