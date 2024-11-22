By

Xiaomi is reportedly launching a second electric vehicle (EV) model by Q1 2025.

Xiaomi’s second EV model will hit the market around February or March 2025. It is internally using the codename MX11.

Local media outlets in China state that the Xiaomi MX11 will directly compete with the Tesla Model Y. Based on insider information, the Xiaomi MX11 will be an all-electric SUV.

Xiaomi’s success with the SU7 has probably encouraged the company to release a second EV model, reported CNEV Post. Last month, the Chinese EV automaker opened preorders for the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra in China. The SU7 Ultra’s preorders started around the same time Ford CEO Jim Farley gave Xiaomi’s electric vehicle a glowing review.

This month, the China-based company boosted SU7 production to meet growing demand. Xiaomi Corp. exceeded analyst expectations for Q3 2024, partly thanks to the SU7’s success. The company raised its 2024 delivery target to 130,000 vehicles.

