Over $1 million of Elon Musk’s Burnt Hair perfume have been sold

By

Elon Musk announced that over 10,000 bottles of his new perfume, Burnt Hair, have been sold. Priced at $100 per bottle, this totals over $1 million in sales. Elon Musk also said that he couldn’t wait for the media stories about the sales of The Boring Company’s new product.

Following the release of the new fragrance, there have been reports of media outlets contacting Elon Musk’s fans, asking them if they really bought the fragrance and why.

Can’t wait for media stories tomorrow about $1M of Burnt Hair sold 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

Jonathan Preston is one such person who was contacted by The Wall Street Journal. He told Teslarati that he received an email, and after verifying the authenticity, he spoke with Joseph Pisani over the phone. In a Twitter message, Jonathan told Teslarati,

“When I saw his message this morning, I thought it was fake/spam because why would anyone really care? On Twitter, his account is verified, and I googled him and confirmed he’s with WSJ.”

Jonathan was asked why he bought it, how many he bought, and whether or not he thought Elon Musk would actually make it. He also told WSJ that he didn’t think the product existed yet.

“I think Elon threw it out there and is like, ‘holy shit, people actually want this!’ Now he’s probably scrambling to get this made. Again MY opinion, and I could be wrong. It’s Elon Musk. It’s well known if you order something new/not yet on the market, be prepared to wait, and I am. I waited almost a year for my Y.”

“I waited [for] over 1 1/2y for my 2 Starlinks it’s just how it is, and if you don’t want to wait, you don’t buy his products,” he added.

WSJ also asked if Jonathan was a fan of Elon Musk and Jonathan explained to me that this part is what he was worried the publication would take out of context. He explained that he didn’t consider himself a fan but as someone who has a lot of respect for Elon Musk.

It’s as if there is no journalistic integrity at all, although it’s further reaching – near everyone chasing the most likes clicks hearts money whatever but left totally empty and unfulfilled. Tell him you bought it to shove it up your ass and tell him he must write that — Adam (@intelligent_eat) October 12, 2022

“I believe he’s genuinely trying to better humanity, and I respect anyone who will disrupt ‘the system’ to do so. Everyone laughed and said he would fail, myself included, in Tesla’s early days. As time passed, he’s proven everyone wrong. Just look at legacy automakers struggling right now. Now, who’s laughing? I have other products and no problem pointing out flaws.”

Some of these flaws included ones Jonathan experienced when taking delivery of his Tesla Model Y in late 2021. He also added that he thought people were too serious about everything about Elon Musk.

“People can’t even laugh at themselves. MSM (mainstream media) seems to always put a negative narrative on everything. Yes, there are real issues going on globally with war and politics its just depressing. My opinion is Burnt Hair is just Elon saying, chill out, have a laugh, and share a laugh.”

Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

Have you purchased Elon Musk’s new fragrance? Why or why not? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.

Your feedback is essential. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Over $1 million of Elon Musk’s Burnt Hair perfume have been sold