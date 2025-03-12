News
Elon Musk pledges to double Tesla’s vehicle production in the United States
For Tesla to accomplish Musk’s recent pledge, it must follow its planned production ramp for the Cybercab.
Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to purchase a Tesla at the White House on Tuesday, CEO Elon Musk pledged to significantly ramp the electric vehicle maker’s production capacity in the United States.
Since taking office, the Trump administration has adopted aggressive strategies to promote domestic manufacturing.
Elon Musk’s 2 Million Vehicle Pledge
Musk’s announcement was shared in a post on social media platform X.“In support of the policies of President Donald Trump and to demonstrate our confidence in the future of the United States, Tesla commits to doubling vehicle production in the U.S. within 2 years!” Musk wrote in his post.
Details on how Tesla plans to achieve this remained unclear. Considering that Tesla’s Fremont Factory is already fully optimized, however, Musk may be looking to expand Tesla’s production using the Gigafactory Texas complex.
Lofty Goals
Tesla’s current U.S. production capacity stands at just about 1 million vehicles per year. As per Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2024 Update Letter, the Fremont Factory currently has a capacity of over 650,000 vehicles per year, while Giga Texas currently has a production capacity of 375,000 vehicles annually.
If Tesla would like to hit 2 million vehicles annually from its U.S. factories, it would have to significantly increase the output of Giga Texas. Tesla could accomplish this with the Cybercab, as per Elon Musk last October.
Elon Musk’s Prediction
During the Q3 2024 earnings call, Musk predicted that Tesla would reach volume production of the Cybercab in 2026. At the time, Musk explained that Tesla is aiming to produce at least 2 million Cybercabs per year. With this in mind, all Tesla really has to do to accomplish Musk’s recent pledge is to follow its existing planned production ramp for its self-driving robotaxi.
“I do feel confident of Cybercab reaching volume production in ’26, not just starting production, reaching volume production in ’26. And that should be substantial, but we’re aiming for at least 2 million units a year of Cybercab. That will be in more than one factory, but I think it’s at least 2 million units a year, maybe 4 million ultimately,” Musk stated.
Kia Norway pulls “Crazy Elon” Instagram post after Tesla backlash
As per Kia Norway, the post was simply an attempt at humor, which unfortunately missed the mark.
Kia Norway has removed an Instagram post that mocked Tesla CEO Elon Musk after it sparked backlash from electric vehicle supporters on social media. In a comment to Norwegian media, a representative from Kia Norway explained that the South Korean automaker did not intend to offend with its post.
Kia Norway’s Post
The now-deleted Instagram post showed a Kia EV3 rear with a sticker reading, “I bought this after Elon went crazy.” Such stickers have become popular among Tesla owners who have become disappointed and disillusioned with CEO Elon Musk’s increasingly political nature, as well as his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
The post drew global attention but quickly unraveled as critics, including prominent Tesla advocates and Tesla employees, dubbed the post disappointing.
Tesla Fans and Employees Push Back
A number of Tesla advocates such as Sawyer Merritt, who has over 800,000 followers on X, described the Instagram post as a “Bad look.” Other Tesla fans joked that Tesla Norway could do the pettiest thing and cut off Kia’s Tesla Supercharger access since Musk was “crazy” anyway. Elon Musk himself reacted to the post on X, stating, “They really did that?”
Tesla Senior Staff Engineer Yun-Ta Tsai also weighed in on Kia’s “Crazy Elon” post, stating that Tesla never runs negative ads on other OEMs. “Many colleagues working hard to share our supercharging infrastructure to other OEM fleets — which indirectly help their customers. We never ran negative ads on other OEMs. It’s insane that how other OEMs spent more time on negative ads on us than helping their own customers,” the Tesla engineer wrote in a post on X.
Kia Norway Explains
Kia Norway Communications Manager Christian Lagaard, in a comment to ITavisen, explained that the Instagram ad was a joke that missed the mark. As per Lagaard, the post was simply an attempt at humor, which unfortunately missed the mark.
“We posted this post a few weeks ago and picked up on the ongoing trend on social media. This was only intended as humor between two competitors from our side. The goal was to show that there are other options for those of you looking for an electric car. The idea came from us here in Norway and was not initiated by Kia centrally. We understand that humor resonates differently in different countries. We did not intend to offend or offend anyone. To avoid confusion about this or to provoke anyone unnecessarily, we have chosen to take down the post,” the Kia Norway Communications Manager stated.
Tesla sales improve in Ireland despite European slump
The reengineered Tesla Model 3’s 42.67% year-over-year rise is especially impressive.
Tesla’s fortunes are on the rise in Ireland, with vehicle registrations climbing year-over-year during the first two months of 2025. Tesla was able to accomplish this despite facing a steep sales decline across several markets in Europe.
Tesla Ireland’s Results So Far
From January to February 2025, a total of 539 Teslas hit Irish roads, a 2.86% improvement from the 524 vehicles that were registered during the same period last year, as per data from MotorStats Ireland. Quite interestingly, Tesla Ireland’s momentum was driven largely by the reengineered Model 3, which comprised the majority of the electric vehicle maker’s sales in the country.
Over the first two months of 2025, Tesla Ireland saw 428 registrations for the reengineered Model 3, a 42.67% year-over-year improvement over the 300 that were registered in the same period last year. The Model Y accounted for the remaining 111 registrations.
The Model Y Classic Factor
Tesla Ireland’s results from January to February 2025 are quite interesting, since during this period, the electric vehicle maker was mostly focused on clearing out its inventory of Model Y classic units. This was likely the primary driver behind the Model Y’s year-over-year decline of 50.45% in Ireland from January to February 2025.
With this in mind, it would not be too farfetched to suggest that Tesla Ireland’s sales figures may become even more impressive in the coming months, as the new Model Y is introduced to the market.
UK Joins Ireland
Ireland isn’t alone in boosting Tesla’s numbers. The United Kingdom reported a 20% sales increase in February, with nearly 4,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles sold, as per data from The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Both markets stand in stark contrast to other European countries, where the company’s sales have taken a notable hit.
Trump labels attacks on Tesla stores and vehicles as domestic terrorism
A Cybertruck owner recently noted on social media that an anti-Tesla/Musk protester ended up physically hurting a passenger.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that violence targeted against Tesla stores and vehicles would be classified as domestic terrorism.
Trump explained his point at the White House when he selected a Tesla that his staff would be using.
Escalating Tesla Attacks
Amidst Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration and his overt political views, initiatives such as “Tesla Takedown” protests have become quite prolific. While some protests were generally peaceful and only involved groups of people holding demonstrations outside Tesla stores, some anti-Tesla/Musk individuals have evidently crossed the line.
This has resulted in numerous Tesla stores across the United States, and even abroad, being subjected to arson. A Supercharger station, which is valuable even for non-Tesla EV owners, was also set on fire. The Tesla Salem store was actually attacked by Molotov cocktails. Widespread vandalism incidents against Teslas have been reported, and a Cybertruck owner recently noted on social media that an anti-Tesla/Musk protester ended up physically hurting a passenger while his vehicle was being attacked.
Trump’s Warning
Trump was very direct in his warning to those who attack Tesla, though he also emphasized that he is all for protecting American companies like the NFL. Following was Trump’s response to a reporter who asked about calls to label attacks against Tesla stores and vehicles as domestic terrorism.
“I will do that. I’ll do it. I’m gonna stop them. We catch anybody doing it. Because they’re harming a great American company. You know, I’ve stuck up for the NFL. I’ve stuck up for a lot of American companies… I did a very big favor for the NFL. I do favors for all of them.
“When you hurt an American company, especially a company like this that supplies so many jobs that others are unable to do. When you do that, those people are gonna go through a big problem when we catch them. We have a lot of cameras up. We already know who some of them are, and we’re gonna catch them.
“And they’re bad guys. They’re the same guys that screw around with our schools and universities, the same garbage. Now we’re gonna catch them. And let me tell you, you do it to Tesla and you do it to any company, we’re gonna catch you, and you’re gonna go through hell,” Trump noted.
Not Going to Stop
In response to the U.S. President’s comments, a group claiming to organize the “Tesla Takedown” protests insisted on social media platform Bluesky that its actions have been peaceful, as noted in a Reuters report. The group also hinted that would not be scaling back its efforts against Tesla.
“Peaceful protest on public property is not domestic terrorism. They are trying to intimidate us. We will not let them succeed,” the group noted.
