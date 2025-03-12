Elon Musk pledges to double Tesla’s vehicle production in the United States

Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to purchase a Tesla at the White House on Tuesday, CEO Elon Musk pledged to significantly ramp the electric vehicle maker’s production capacity in the United States.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has adopted aggressive strategies to promote domestic manufacturing.

Elon Musk’s 2 Million Vehicle Pledge

Musk’s announcement was shared in a post on social media platform X.“In support of the policies of President Donald Trump and to demonstrate our confidence in the future of the United States, Tesla commits to doubling vehicle production in the U.S. within 2 years!” Musk wrote in his post.

Details on how Tesla plans to achieve this remained unclear. Considering that Tesla’s Fremont Factory is already fully optimized, however, Musk may be looking to expand Tesla’s production using the Gigafactory Texas complex. In support of the policies of President @realDonaldTrump and to demonstrate our confidence in the future of the United States, @Tesla commits to doubling vehicle production in the US within 2 years!



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2025

Lofty Goals

Tesla’s current U.S. production capacity stands at just about 1 million vehicles per year. As per Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2024 Update Letter, the Fremont Factory currently has a capacity of over 650,000 vehicles per year, while Giga Texas currently has a production capacity of 375,000 vehicles annually.

Advertisement

If Tesla would like to hit 2 million vehicles annually from its U.S. factories, it would have to significantly increase the output of Giga Texas. Tesla could accomplish this with the Cybercab, as per Elon Musk last October.

Elon Musk’s Prediction

During the Q3 2024 earnings call, Musk predicted that Tesla would reach volume production of the Cybercab in 2026. At the time, Musk explained that Tesla is aiming to produce at least 2 million Cybercabs per year. With this in mind, all Tesla really has to do to accomplish Musk’s recent pledge is to follow its existing planned production ramp for its self-driving robotaxi.

“I do feel confident of Cybercab reaching volume production in ’26, not just starting production, reaching volume production in ’26. And that should be substantial, but we’re aiming for at least 2 million units a year of Cybercab. That will be in more than one factory, but I think it’s at least 2 million units a year, maybe 4 million ultimately,” Musk stated.