Lucid confirms Air Dream Edition’s first deliveries will take place October 30th

Lucid Group has confirmed that it will deliver the first Air Dream Edition all-electric sedans on Saturday, October 30, with an exclusive Dream Delivery event in California.

After starting production of the Lucid Air last month at its production facility in Casa Grande, Arizona, Lucid has now confirmed that it will launch the rollout of its first-ever electric vehicle on Saturday, as a select group of reservation holders have been invited to take delivery of the Air sedan this weekend.

Lucid will not only be performing customer deliveries at the event. Additionally, customers will experience the Lucid Rally, an event hosted by members of Lucid’s leadership team on a closed course that will showcase the handling, performance, and ride capabilities of the company’s first all-electric sedan. Customers will then take their personally-configured Air Dream Edition sedans home.

Lucid holds the record for the vehicle with the most EPA-estimated range, which can achieve 520 miles of driving on a single charge. The Dream Edition models of the Air are developed with a 118 kWh version of the long-range battery pack developed by Lucid, featuring 22 modules and 6,600 battery cells. The vehicle delivers 4.4 miles per kWh, which is only surpassed by the Grand Touring edition of the Air with 4.6 miles per kWh. The Dream Edition Performance tops the charts with performance metrics, however, offering 1,111 horsepower, achieving a 0-60 mph time of just 2.41 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 9.67 seconds.

CEO and CTO of Lucid Group, Peter Rawlinson, said:

“Creating the Lucid Air has truly been a labor of love, with customer deliveries representing the culmination of years of endeavor from the entire Lucid team. So I’m truly excited to hand the keys to our first dear customers and accompany them on an inaugural drive through the iconic California countryside.”

Lucid plans to deliver 520 customer-configured Air Dream Editions on Saturday, with the Grand Touring versions beginning deliveries soon thereafter. Touring and Pure models are anticipated for delivery to customers during 2022.

