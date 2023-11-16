Volkwagen recalls 100% of ID.4 EVs in the U.S. due to flammable interior materials

By

Volkswagen has recalled 100 percent of the ID.4 electric vehicles in the United States due to the flammability of interior materials, according to NHTSA documents.

Volkswagen will recall 23,883 ID.4 vehicles, also noted as “100% of estimated percentage with defect,” the documents state that the material of the roller sunshades may not consistently meet the FMVSS 302 performance requirements.

“The burn rate of the material may sometimes be beyond the maximum allowable limit. In the unlikely case of a fire inside of the vehicle, this may increase risk of injury to the vehicle occupants,” the Safety Recall Report for the issue states.

The chronology of events shows that on November 1, Volkswagen’s Product Safety Committee decided “out of an abundance of caution, due to inconsistent test results, a noncompliance recall was decided because the interior sunshade covering the panoramic glass roof may not consistently meet the requirements of FMVSS 302.”

FMVSS 302 is noted as the standard for Flammability of Interior Materials, and the purpose of it is to “reduce the deaths and injuries to motor vehicle occupants caused by vehicle fires, especially those originating in the interior of the vehicle from sources such as matches or cigarettes,” according to the Legal Information Institute.

The issue will be remedied for free as dealers will apply a fabric flame retardant onto the material of the roller sunshade.

Any ID.4 vehicle produced on or after August 1, 2023, will not be subject to the recall. Volkswagen has already solved the issue with the sunshade roller by reorienting the material in a manner that will offer correct fire protection.

The ID.4 has been subject to a few recalls in the past. One in April resolved doors opening during driving, one in April helped address a stalling issue, and another in January took care of an electrical issue with the 12-volt battery that could have resulted in a battery fire.

