Bentley Motors plans to overhaul its agency partners in marketing to prepare for its EV transition. The luxury car maker wants to transform its entire marketing communication strategy to support Bentley Motors’ fully electric product portfolio.

Bentley is working specifically with iX, PHD, Set Creative, and SIMON+SIMON on its marketing transformation. London-based iX will handle Bentley’s brand campaigns, product launches, brand storytelling, and social/digital marketing.

PHD is the luxury automaker’s new lead creative agency, while Set Creative will help develop Bentley’s global marketing strategies. Lastly, SIMON+SIMON will work closely with Bentley’s Communications team to develop relationships with non-automotive media, including influencers and affluent communities.

Earlier this year, Bentley Motors announced its Five-in-Five plan to commit to launching a new electric vehicle each year from 2025. By 2030, the legacy automaker aims to have a fully electric product portfolio. Bentley is also taking it one step further and targeting an end-to-end carbon neutral organization under its Beyond 100 strategy.

“This announcement marks an exciting new phase in our Beyond100 strategy, which will transform every aspect of the Bentley Motors business as we enter our second century as a global luxury brand,” said Steven de Ploey, Bentley’s Director of Strategy, Product, and Marketing.

“Our approach to marketing is central to our transformation; and we are delighted to have new partners on board to galvanize our progress. Our plans go far beyond our products to innovative brand extensions and exciting partnerships. It will also see us put people front and center in our communications to engage new audiences as we move towards becoming a sustainable, wholly ethical role model for modern luxury,” Ploey explained.

