Recent data has shown that Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 remained the top-selling electric vehicle (EV) models in the U.S. in the first quarter, despite a decline in overall sales in the market.

As detailed in the latest Kelley Blue Book EV sales report, shared by Cox Automotive on Thursday, Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 outsold the next several models combined during the first quarter, while the Cybertruck was the tenth best-selling EV overall.

Tesla sold 64,051 Model Y units, representing a 33.8 percent drop year over year, along with selling 52,520 Model 3 units, marking a 70.3 percent increase year over year, to outpace the next several models combined. The Tesla Cybertruck sold 6,406 units, while the Model S and X sold 1,280 and 3,843 units, respectively.

Tesla also launched a new version of the Model Y in the first quarter, likely explaining at least a part of the decline, though the brand also faces continued pressure from the public, as many have targeted stores and vehicles in protesting Elon Musk and the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Chevy Equinox EV, and the Honda Prologue followed and made up the rest of the top five, with 11,607, 10,329, and 9,561 units sold, respectively. A number of models were also introduced to the market last year, such as the Porsche Macan, the VW ID.Buzz, and Volvo’s EX30 and EX90 models. Honda and Acura also added over 14,000 EVs to U.S. roads, marking an increase from having no products in Q1 2024.

Additionally, many models such as the Chevy Equinox EV, the Honda Prologue, and the VW ID.4 all climbed in the rankings from the full-year 2024 EV sales list, and it will be interesting to see how these and other emerging models hold as the year rolls on.

Cox also points out that Tesla’s overall sales were down 8.6 percent from last year’s first quarter, while General Motors (GM) sold over 30,000 EVs across its brands to lead the sector in sales growth.

See the full list of BEVs sold below, as ranked by volume. You can also check out the full Q1 EV sales data from Cox Automotive here, or read the firm’s press release on the report here.

READ MORE ON U.S. EV SALES: Tesla average transaction prices (ATP) rise in March 2025: Cox Automotive

EV models sold in the U.S. in Q1 2025, ranked by volume

Tesla Model Y: 64,051 Tesla Model 3: 52,520 Ford Mustang Mach-E: 11,607 Chevrolet Equinox EV: 10,329 Honda Prologue: 9,561 Hyundai Ioniq 5: 8,611 VW ID.4: 7,663 Ford F-150 Lightning: 7,187 BMW i4: 7,125 Tesla Cybertruck: 6,406 Chevrolet Blazer EV: 6,187 Toyota BZ4X: 5,610 Rivian R1S: 5,357 Cadillac Lyriq: 4,300 Acura ZDX: 4,813 Nissan Ariya: 4,148 Tesla Model X: 3,843 Ford E-Transit and Kia EV9 (tied): 3,756 Kia EV6: 3,738 BMW iX: 3,626 GMC Hummer Truck/SUV: 3,479 Porsche Macan: 3,339 Hyundai Ioniq 6: 3,318 Audi Q6 e-tron: 3,246 Subaru Solterra: 3,131 Chevrolet Silverado: 2,383 Jeep Wagoneer EV: 2,595 Nissan Leaf: 2,323 Dodge Charger EV: 1,947 Rivian R1T: 1,727 Cadillac Escalade EV: 1,956 VW ID.Buzz: 1,901 BMW i5: 1,899 Audi Q4 e-tron: 1,874 Mercedes EQB: 1,622 Cadillac Optiq: 1,716 Rivian EDV500/700: 1,469 Lexus RZ: 1,453 Tesla Model S: 1,280 GMC Sierra EV: 1,249 Volvo EX30: 1,185 Kia Niro: 1,162 Porsche Taycan: 1,019 Volvo EX90: 1,000 Hyundai Kona EV: 914 BMW i7: 888 Mercedes EQE: 742 Genesis GV60: 733 Genesis GV70: 712 Mini Countryman: 693 Mercedes EQE: 742 Audi Q8 e-tron: 535 Mercedes G-Class and EQS (tied): 509 Jaguar I-Pace: 381 Volvo C40: 315 Chevrolet Brightdrop 400/600: 274 Audi e-tron: 250 Volvo XC40: 218 Mercedes E-Sprinter: 90 Genesis G80: 51 Chevrolet Bolt: 13 Mini Cooper: 3

*Additional EV Models: 5,930

*The additional EV models category is likely made up of low-volume, luxury, and niche EV makers, such as those from Lucid and Polestar. However, at the time of writing, Cox Automotive has not yet responded to Teslarati’s request for comment on which vehicles were excluded.

Top 10 EV sellers by brand in the U.S. in Q1 2025