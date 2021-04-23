Boring Company Las Vegas Convention Center Loop to welcome its first visitors in June

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) announced that The Boring Company’s Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop is operational and expects to welcome its first visitors in June 2021.

According to a press release shared with Teslarati, the LVCC Loop will be transporting people attending the World of Concrete event, holding exhibits at the Las Vegas Convention Center from June 8-10 later this year.

“We are excited to have partnered with Elon’s company to bring this transportation ‘first’ to our valued convention customers,” said Steve Hill, LVCVA president and CEO. “The expanded Loop system, when developed, will be a game-changer and a new ‘must experience attraction for our visitors.”

(Credit: Las Vegas News Bureau/Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority)

The Boring Company built two one-way tunnels stretching .8 miles and three passenger stations, connecting the convention center’s existing campus to the newly constructed West Hall expansion. The people mover can whisk up to 4,400 visitors per hour in just under two minutes. The entire ride is free of charge and takes place inside Tesla vehicles traveling only 35 to 40 mph due to the short length of the tunnels. All the cars will be operated by drivers until they can be autonomously driven. The LVCVA Board expects autonomous operations with Tesla vehicles by December 31, 2021.

“We’re grateful to LVCVA and all local stakeholders for providing us the opportunity to construct our first commercial project in one of the world’s most dynamic destinations,” said Steve Davis, President of The Boring Company. “We are proud to have developed and delivered an exciting transportation solution to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The LVCC Loop will be the Boring Company’s first operational project. Las Vegas has shown full support for the project throughout its construction. The LVCC Loop has become the company’s proof-of-concept for Florida mayors considering tunneling projects in their cities.

Boring Company received unanimous approval from the Las Vegas City Council for its Vegas Loop project, too, so it isn’t done with Sin City just yet. The Vegas Loop will reach much farther than the LVCC Loop and connect several popular tourist destinations in the city.

(Credit: Las Vegas News Bureau/Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority)

