Elon Musk’s Boring Company introduces updated lineup of tunneling products

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has announced its updated lineup of tunneling products and services. With its expanded list of offerings, The Boring Company could extend its reach beyond mass transportation.

As could be seen in the tunneling startup’s official website, The Boring Company now offers a total of five different tunnels for its clients. The first of these is the Loop, which has been built in the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Boring Company’s Loop tunnels are built for mass transportation, and they are capable of fitting vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 and Model X.

Clients that would opt-in for the Loop would receive a tunnel that is 12 feet in diameter and complete with a drive surface, LED lighting, emergency backup lighting, CCTV video system, secure wireless communication, blue light stations, passenger cell phone service, fire safety system, and ventilation systems. Project engineering, permits, and environmental reviews are included with every Loop project.

Apart from the Loop, The Boring Company also offers Utility tunnels, which could support access to multiple utilities without disrupting the surface. This was something that Elon Musk initially mentioned back in 2018 during a fireside chat in Los Angeles. During his talk, Musk noted that The Boring Company is open to digging tunnels for water transport, electrical, and even sewage. “We’re not going to turn our noses up at sewage tunnels. We’re happy to do that too,” Musk said.

The Boring Company’s Utility tunnels are 12 feet in diameter and are equipped with a flat maintenance surface, LED lighting, and a CCTV video system. Utility tunnel contracts also include project engineering, environmental review, and permitting.

The tunneling startup’s updated product page includes Freight tunnels as well, which can fit a standard shipping container. Using Boring Company tunnels for logistics purposes has been mentioned by Elon Musk in the past when he noted that Tesla is looking to build an underground system that connects the Fremont Factory to the EV maker’s seat factory on Page Avenue. According to Musk, such a system could improve Tesla’s vehicle production output.

Freight tunnels are 12 feet in diameter and are equipped with a flat maintenance surface, LED lighting, and a CCTV video setup. Project engineering, environmental review, and permitting are also included with every Freight tunnel contract.

The Boring Company’s tunnels could also be used for pedestrian use. As per the tunneling startup’s website, The Boring Company’s Pedestrian tunnels provide a safe way for people and cyclists to avoid road traffic on the surface. Lengths for Pedestrian tunnels range from 100 feet to 2,500 feet, and each comes with a flat walk/ride surface, LED lighting, emergency backup lighting, CCTV video system, cell phone service, fire safety system, and a ventilation system. Project engineering, environmental review, and permitting, are also included with every Pedestrian tunnel contract.

Lastly, the tunneling startup is also offering Bare tunnels for clients. As the name suggests, Bare tunnels are a blank slate for any project that clients would like to pursue. Bare tunnels are 12 feet in diameter and include project engineering, environmental review, and permitting.

