BYD tests PHEV pickup truck in Mexico [Video]

BYD was recently spotted testing its upcoming hybrid pickup truck in Mexico. More information about the Chinese automaker’s first new energy pickup truck has come out.

In a recent video shared by CarNewsChina, the new energy pickup truck can be seen climbing up and down dirt roads. It is also seen accelerating on paved roads and stopping with ease.

BYD’s electrified pickup truck was initially pitted against the likes of the Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 Lightning. However, after it was spotted in Mexico undergoing some rigorous-looking tests, news broke that BYD’s upcoming pickup truck will be a plug-in electric vehicle (PHEV).

As a PHEV, comparing BYD’s hybrid pickup truck with fully electric cars like the Tesla Cybertruck or Ford F-150 Lighting would be similar to comparing apples to oranges.

The new BYD pickup truck will be on the Chinese company’s DMO platform, which is short for the Dual-Mode Super Hybrid All-Terrain Off-Road platform. The name speaks for itself.

BYD originally introduced the DMO platform to complement Fang Cheng Bao, a new customized professional sub-brand under the company. In fact, some Chinese auto experts state that BYD’s upcoming pickup truck is similar to Fang Cheng Bao’s Bao 5 (Leopard 5) SUV.

BYD will reportedly equip its hybrid pickup truck with a 31.8 kWh Blade Battery, similar to the battery of the Leopard 5. During its unveiling, BYD claimed that its Blade Battery would redefine EV safety standards in the market.

“In terms of battery safety and energy density, BYD’s Blade Battery has obvious advantages,” said Professor Ouyang Minggao of Tsinghua University, a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

In February 2024, BYD licensed its LFP Blade Battery cells to US-based automotive supplier BorgWarner. Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis work with BorgWarner.

Watch the video of BYD’s upcoming pickup truck undergoing tests below.

