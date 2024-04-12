New Tesla Model Y options pop up in Australia

By

Tesla Australia announced new options for the Model Y. The new Tesla Model Y options include new paints, wheel colors and covers, and updates to the vehicles’ infotainment system.

Tesla Australia’s order page shows that Giga Shanghai’s Quicksilver paint is now available Down Under. The Tesla Model Y’s Quicksilver option costs an additional AUD$2,600. As of this writing, Australians may choose one of the following Model Y paint options: Pearl White Multi-coat, Deep Blue Metallic, Solid Black, Stealth Grey, Quicksilver, and Ultra Red.

In late March 2024, the Shanghai Southport Terminal was lined with Quicksilver Model Y units, preparing for export. The ultra-metallic silver color option was launched in China last month. Previously, Model Y Quicksilver was exclusive to Giga Berlin units. The other popular paint option from Giga Berlin is Midnight Cherry Red.

As for wheel colors and covers, Tesla Australia now offers dark 19” Gemini wheels for the Model Y RWD and Long Range Dual Moto AWD variant. The Tesla Model Y Performance in Australia can only be configured with the 21” Überturbine wheels. Tesla Giga Shanghai currently produces dark-colored Gemini wheels. The Tesla Fremont Factory produces light-colored Gemini wheels.

Delivery estimates for the Model Y in Tesla Australia are between April and June 2024 across all variants. The base Model Y starts at AUD$63,900, while the Longe Range Dual Motor AWD variant costs AUD$72,900 before options. The Model Y Performance in Australia starts at $82,900.

