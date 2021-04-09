Ford is battling early software issues in the Mustang Mach-E

Ford is reportedly dealing with some software issues that are affecting the charging capability of the 12-volt battery in the Mustang Mach-E. According to some owners, the issues are becoming more evident, causing them not to start when the battery problems present themselves.

The problem is affecting early builds of the Mustang Mach-E. A recent report from the Verge shows that the Mach-E’s 12-volt battery is becoming defunct after its owner has charged the vehicle. The 12-volt battery commands some of the vehicle’s accessories, like heated seats, infotainment systems, etc.

Some may ask: How is this issue related to software. Well, the 12-volt battery becomes recharged by taking some power from the Mach-E’s main battery pack. However, there is no transferral of power between the two battery packs because the software seems to be missing an essential function to perform this task. Therefore, the 12-volt battery is dying and not taking any charge from the vehicle’s main battery pack. This is inhibiting the vehicle from being able to start, essentially bricking the Mach-E. The problem is most evident in early builds of the vehicle, owners across several platforms are saying. Cold weather, which has been a problematic climate for electric vehicles due to range loss, is also one of the primary causes of the problem, owners are saying.

Ford has issued a statement on the matter, saying it will work with owners to resolve the problems:

“We are aware that a small number of Mustang Mach-E owners have had their 12V battery reach a low voltage condition. We proactively worked with early owners experiencing this issue to identify the root cause and a fix. In the rare instances where this still occurs, customers can now contact their local EV-certified Ford dealer to have the matter resolved.”

Because it is a software issue, Ford can likely take care of the problems through an Over-the-Air update. The automaker communicated to the Verge once more that a wireless software update will be available “later this year” for Ford Mach-Es that have been affected by the problem.

Additionally, the NHTSA has not issued a recall of any kind that would require the manufacturer to solve the issues. Teslarati reached out for any comment from the NHTSA regarding the matter and is waiting for a response.