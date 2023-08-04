Cadillac Celestiq will start with hefty price tag of $340,000

By

When General Motors unveiled the Cadillac Celestiq last year, we were told it would be 18 feet long, pack 300 miles of range, have an impressive 0-60 MPH acceleration rate of just 3.8 seconds, and start at $300,000.

None of that changed, but the most important metric, price, did.

GM confirmed on Wednesday that the Celestiq is now going to start at $340,000 before any customization is done by the buyer, making it one of the loftiest price tags for a vehicle in the automotive sector, let alone the EV portion of that massive category.

Cadillac’s CMO, Melissa Grady Dias, revealed the massive price tag on social media, as the automaker is “on a journey to define the next generation of American Luxury.”

“Since its introduction, we’ve seen extremely high demand for CELESTIQ. Clients who begin this bespoke journey can personalize their CELESTIQ and make it a true reflection of their personality – the possibilities are endless. The bespoke spirit of CELESTIQ will be determined by the client’s level of curation, but the blank canvas will start at approximately $340,000 MSRP,” Dias wrote in a LinkedIn post.

However, there is a possibility that it could skyrocket to even higher levels, as we’ve seen legacy automakers do with their price tags in recent years.

Dias’s LinkedIn post finishes with “Dealer sets final price,” which means that those who plan to get their hands on it might be facing a hefty dealer markup.

There are also a few trims that GM plans to release with the Celestiq. It trademarked them last year before the unveiling.

In terms of the finer points of the car, not much is really known. However, shots of the Celestiq’s interior and exterior show the car is flashy, and those who have the cash to throw around to buy it will be met with some of the finest features any car can offer.

Fitted with Ultra Cruise, the advanced hands-free driver assistance suite that features 360-degree vehicle views, a smart glass roof, and premium interior options, the car is definitely not one that we’ll expect to see as a daily driver.

When it hits the market, it will be built by hand at the GM Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan.

