California to disperse $40.5 million in funding for EV fast-chargers

The state of California is set to distribute $40.5 million in federal funding to build electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers, as announced by the office of Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this week.

The federal funding will be used to build 270 EV fast chargers across 26 sites along California highways, as announced in a press release on Thursday. The funding comes from U.S. President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and will be used to create at least four fast chargers every 50 miles in the state.

The funding comes as part of over $380 million the state expects to receive in federal funding to help build 6,600 miles of EV corridors. As the release points out, it also comes in addition to over $10 billion offered in state funding to accelerate the adoption of EV cars, trucks, buses and infrastructure sites through the California Climate Commitment.

“This is a direct result of President Biden’s infrastructure law,” Newsom writes in the press release. “We’re using this money to deliver for Californians, building EV chargers throughout the state as we continue getting more clean cars onto our roads.”

You can view an interactive map of California’s EV infrastructure funding program here.

California will soon have more EV fast chargers! 🔌⚡️ $40 million from the federal government will help build 270 more EV fast chargers in 26 locations. We’re connecting Californians while cutting pollution and driving a cleaner, more sustainable future. pic.twitter.com/TmQTc2U73B — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 26, 2023

Other relevant sources of funding include the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, seeking to create a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, along with the Federal Highway Administration’s approval of California’s NEVI Deployment Plan, which gave the state access to $81.7 million from the program.

Newsom also announced earlier this month that the state has surpassed its 2025 goal for zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) truck sales after reaching another 2025 goal for ZEV passenger automobiles in April.

The news comes after California officially enacted a mandate last year to ban the sale of new gas cars by 2035, with tiered EV adoption goals leading up to the year. It also comes ahead of Tesla’s plans to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla vehicles next year, with most automakers now having signed on to the North American Charging Standard (NACS) port.

It also comes just days after Tesla sold $100 million in Superchargers to bp (formerly British Petroleum), set to be installed at many bp pulse sites and marking the first time the automaker has sold its own hardware to another company.

