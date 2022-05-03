Nearly 50% of 2017-19 Chevy Bolt EVs have been remedied after battery fire recall

By

Nearly half of the 2017-2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicles that were recalled due to potential battery pack fires have been remedied, according to NHTSA documents.

26,925 Chevy Bolt EV and EUVs have been fixed out of the 57,414 that were recalled late last year, a recall quarterly report has indicated. General Motors has fixed over 18,000 vehicles in Q1 2022, after initially beginning battery pack replacements in Q4 2021. GM fixed 8,272 in the final three months of 2021, the documents state.

Chevrolet Bolt vehicles were recalled last year after some cells used in the earlier builds of the vehicle contained flawed cells made by LG Energy Solution. The cells may have contained several defects that could malfunction, and ultimately led to some vehicles spontaneously catching on fire. About 47 percent of the total recall population has been fixed, the documents show.

210 vehicles have been listed as “Unreachable,” with 345 additional builds being deemed “Removed.”

GM chose to recall every build of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV after the battery issues began to cause problems for owners. Some parking lots would not allow the vehicles to be present as the risk of fire had some property owners unwilling to keep the cars on their premises.

Green Car Reports also notes that among newer Bolt EVs and EUVs affected by the recall, including 52,414 Bolt EVs with an updated cell design from Holland, Michigan, just over 1 percent have been remedied. GM chose to combat the newer vehicles’ issues with software updates that limited the vehicle’s state of charge to 80 percent. It would gradually be improved to 100 percent, granted the battery back passed diagnostic tests that proved they were safe for operation.

GM confirmed that Bolt production had officially restarted in April at the Orion Assembly Plant in Michigan. The NHTSA completed its investigation into the Bolt Fires in February, with the agency stating that, of the 24 reviewed reports it looked into, GM claimed only 18 of the 24 could be linked to battery defects.

The recall process set GM back $1.8 billion, according to a quarterly report released by the automaker last year.

RCLQRT-21V560-6381 by Joey Klender on Scribd

