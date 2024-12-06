By

Chinese automakers are increasing hybrid exports to Europe to avoid the European Union’s tariffs on China-made electric vehicle (EV) imports.

Euro News said China’s top automakers—BYD, SAIC, and Geely—increased their hybrid vehicle exports to Europe. The increase in hybrid vehicle exports comes after the European Union approved the implementation of EV tariffs on China-made vehicles. The tariffs came into effect in late October with a maximum of 45.3%.

Europe and China have been negotiating a potential compromise to the tariffs where both countries benefit. However, the issue still needs to be resolved.

China has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) about the EU’s EV tariffs. Europe has fought back against China’s WTO complaint.

