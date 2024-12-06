By

General Motors (GM) and EVgo have installed over 2,000 fast-charging stalls across the United States since the beginning of their collaboration.

According to a press release shared with Teslarati, EVgo, and General Motors have established fast-charging stalls in over 390 locations across 32 states. General Motors and EVgo have been deploying public fast-chargers in locations near grocery stores, retail centers, and city centers.

“Our collaboration with EVgo underscores our dedication to providing EV drivers with the best possible experience by expanding fast charging infrastructure across the country,” said Wade Sheffer, Vice President, GM Energy. “We look forward to continuing to offer premium charging experiences for years to come.”

The partners recently surpassed 2,000 public fast-charging installations, doubling their shared EV charging footprint in a little over a year. EVgo and GM opened their 1,000th fast charging stall in August 2023 in Woodbridge, Illinois.

GM and EVgo aim to install 2,850 DC fast-charging stalls nationwide. Once its fast-charging network across the United States is complete, it will include 400 public fast-charging stalls in major metropolitan areas, including in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, New York, Michigan, and Texas.

“Working with trusted automakers like GM has accelerated the buildout of our nationwide network, inspiring range confidence for today’s EV drivers and the drivers we will welcome to the EVgo network in the years to come,” said EVgo President, Dennis Kish.

