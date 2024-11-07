By

China has requested for WTO (World Trade Organization) dispute consultations with the European Union (EU) over its import tariffs on battery electric vehicles. The request was brought to WTO members on November 6, 2024.

China claims the EU’s EV import tariffs violate provisions in the WTO’s Subsidies and Countervailing Measures (SCM) Agreement and Article VI of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994. The SCM Agreement differentiates between prohibited and actionable subsidies. Meanwhile, GATT 1994 aims to liberalize trade by reducing tariffs and trade barriers and eliminating discrimination.

Through the request for consultations, China and the EU can discuss the EV import tariffs and reach a solution without litigation. If the consultations fail to resolve the conflict after 60 days, China may request adjudication by a panel.

On November 4, 2024, China submitted a document to the WTO, explaining the reason for its request for dispute consultations. The document has been circulated to the WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body.

Read China’s explanation below.

China Requests WTO Dispute Consultations With EU Over EV Import Tariffs by maria on Scribd

