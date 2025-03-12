Congress supports probe into ‘domestic terrorism’ of Tesla vandalism

Speaker Mike Johnson said Congress will support a probe into Tesla vandalism, which was ruled as “domestic terrorism” by President Donald Trump yesterday at the White House.

Speaker Johnson said that Congress will be investigating the sources of attacks against Tesla’s showrooms and customers, which have sparked national outrage as anti-Musk and Trump narratives have resulted in everything from simple vandalism to life-threatening attacks.

A post on X from Johnson read:

“The heroic work of Elon Musk has so panicked the radical Left that they’re now calling him “racist”(?!) and engaging in domestic terrorism to attack Tesla owners and their vehicles! Congress will investigate the sources of these attacks and help the DOJ & FBI ensure those responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The announcement comes just after Musk’s visit to the White House to allow President Trump the opportunity to look over a handful of Tesla vehicles for purchase.

Advertisement

Trump, who chose to buy a Deep Red Tesla Model S, which employees will drive, said during the latter half of the meeting in front of the White House that attacks against Tesla will be considered domestic terrorism.

The heroic work of @elonmusk has so panicked the radical Left that they’re now calling him “racist”(?!) and engaging in domestic terrorism to attack Tesla owners and their vehicles! Congress will investigate the sources of these attacks and help the DOJ & FBI ensure those… pic.twitter.com/mA9gx8baJS — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 12, 2025

This could be due to Musk’s capacity as a government employee, as he is overseeing the operations of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). It also could be a simple sign of support for Musk, who has been President Trump’s right-hand man since the campaign trail.

Advertisement

Moving forward, we hope to see more combatance against the vandalism against Tesla showrooms, vehicles, employees, and owners. This could be the first step, and early perpetrators who are caught damaging property should be held to suffer the consequences of their actions.