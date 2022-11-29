Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi

By

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement.

Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years of collaboration. Penske and Daimler have worked together since 2018 to develop the eCascadia and eM2 semi-truck models, which are both completely electric and void of combustion engines.

Penske has been one of the biggest proponents of sustainable, all-electric logistics and freight solutions and is recognized as one of the earliest adoptees of battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company invested in testing, maintenance, and the buildout of a local charging infrastructure that supports the EVs it has bought as a part of its transition to electrification.

“Interest in electric vehicles continues to grow as our customers seek to further reduce emissions,” Penske’s Senior Vice President of Procurement and Fleet Planning, Paul Rosa, said. “We’re committed to providing our customers with the latest vehicle technologies to help them achieve their sustainability goals. We anticipate adding more electric vehicles across our fleet for full-service leasing, rental, and for use within our logistics business. We commend DTNA for their collaborative approach in bringing these innovative vehicles to market.”

Daimler unveiled the eCascadia in May 2022 after four years of extensive and rigorous testing and development. Penske, along with various other leaders in U.S. fleets, including J.B. Hunt, UPS, and NFI, contributed to the development of Freightliner’s Class 8 and Class 6/7 all-electric trucks. DTNA allowed the companies to test the integration of battery electric vehicles into their fleets, enabling them to share experiences with customers.

The eCascadia packs a typical range of 230 miles depending on vehicle configurations and can recharge 80 percent of its battery in approximately 90 minutes. The truck has a max gross combination weight of 82,000 lbs.

Penske said the collaboration with DTNA has resulted in many notable milestones, including the first companies to ever use electric trucks to haul high-performance race cars in both the NASCAR and IndyCar racing series.

