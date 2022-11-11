Elon Musk explains recent $3.9 billion TSLA stock sale

By

During an all-hands meeting on Thursday, Tesla CEO and “Chief Twit” Elon Musk reportedly explained the reasons behind his decision to sell $3.9 billion worth TSLA stock recently. According to Musk, his sale of TSLA shares was a way to “save” the social media company.

Since acquiring Twitter, Musk has initiated a series of notable changes to the social media company and its functions. About half of Twitter’s employees were terminated. Musk also brought over employees from his other ventures, such as Tesla and The Boring Company, reportedly in an attempt to help optimize Twitter’s operations.

Musk’s sale of $3.9 billion worth of Tesla stock made headlines after a series of Form-4 filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) were shared online. As per the Form-4 filings, Musk had sold TSLA shares late last week and earlier this week, likely contributing to a notable dip in TSLA stock.

A substantial number of Tesla retail investors have expressed their reservations about Musk’s decision to sell TSLA stock, especially as he had already offloaded TSLA shares twice earlier this year. Musk had sold about $8.5 billion worth of TSLA in April and he sold another $6.9 billion in August. Following those sales, Musk mentioned that he is not planning on selling any more TSLA.

Elon Musk’s recent focus on Twitter has resulted in some notable reactions from the company’s supporters. Wedbush removed Tesla from its top stock list, and analyst Dan Ives described the Twitter deal as a “train wreck disaster.” Twitter’s drama, Ives noted, has weighed heavily on Tesla stock, which is ironic since the electric vehicle maker’s fundamentals have never been stronger.

That being said, Musk’s Twitter does seem to be finding its footing, at least to some degree. While Musk’s team is still largely adopting a trial-and-error system with regard to the platform’s verified users, Twitter has filed initial paperwork to enter the payments business. Musk has also pondered the rollout of a “high yield” savings feature for creators on Twitter.

