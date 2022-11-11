By

Electric vehicle battery supplier LG Energy Solution (LGES), which supplies batteries to electric vehicle makers such as Tesla Inc. and Lucid Motors, signed an offtake agreement for the purchase of battery-grade lithium carbonate from US-based Compass Minerals. The battery materials will be coming from Compass’ lithium brine development project at its Ogden, Utah, site on the Great Salt Lake.

The six-year term agreement is set to begin in 2025. Under the terms of the deal, LGES would be receiving 40% of Compass Minerals’ anticipated annual production of 11,000 metric tons during the first phase of its Ogden, Utah site. LG Energy Solution and Compass Minerals expect to continue their cooperation in good faith on a portion of the project’s phase 2 production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide.

Compass Minerals would be a good partner for LG Energy Solution, as the US-based company is known for its low-carbon practices. Compass has adopted a variety of environmentally-friendly innovations, such as the direct extraction of lithium (DLE) from brines and the utilization of solar evaporation processes.

Dongsoo Kim, Senior Vice President of the Procurement Center at LG Energy Solution, shared a statement on the company’s new deal with the American supplier.

“This offtake agreement with Compass Minerals culminates our continued endeavors to establish a stable supply chain for critical minerals in North America, as we adapt to recent regulatory changes and intensifying competition over key battery raw materials. Our partnership bears even more significance as we expect Compass Minerals’ sustainable lithium project to help advance our mission of achieving carbon neutrality across the entire value chain,” Kim said.

Chris Yandell, Head of Lithium for Compass Minerals, shared his excitement for the opportunities that the LGES deal would present.

“This binding supply agreement represents an important milestone for our company’s entry into a rapidly growing domestic lithium market. We are excited to partner with a proven manufacturing leader like LGES to help enable the buildout of a robust and secure advanced battery supply chain,” Yandell said.

LG Energy Solution is actively looking to strengthen its local supply chain for critical battery raw materials by securing strategic partnerships with suppliers in North America and other FTA countries with the US. The South Korea-based company also aims to increase the direct sourcing of metals through long-term supply agreements and equity investments. As shared with Teslarati, LGES hopes that these efforts would help the company reach its goal of attaining 72% localization of critical minerals sourcing within five years.

