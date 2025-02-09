Boring Co. launches hiring spree in Las Vegas with open house event

By

Elon Musk’s tunneling firm The Boring Company has announced an upcoming open house event to hire employees for its operations in Las Vegas, Nevada, where it is currently building out its first underground transit loop.

The Boring Company is holding an open house event in Las Vegas on Friday, February 21 at in efforts to hire software and operations engineers, supply chain specialists and project developers, as detailed in a post on X over the weekend. The company says it’s looking for “exceptional” talent, which will be a part of the team’s plans to rapidly scale the Vegas Loop, the Musk-led company’s first major tunneling project.

The company is currently hiring for roles such as a construction planner, supply chain manager, multiple civil and software engineering positions, and a number of jobs in operations.

You can see the Boring Company’s full list of open roles in Las Vegas here, or apply and RSVP to the company’s Vegas Open House event here. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. while the event will accept last entries at 7:00 p.m., and the deadline to apply is on February 16.

READ MORE ON THE BORING COMPANY: The Boring Company has given rides to 2 million passengers

The company has also had similar hiring events in the past such as the Engineering Demo Day held at its facility in Bastrop, Texas in the fall of 2023.

In addition to the larger Vegas Loop that’s currently being constructed, The Boring Company initially launched a smaller underground loop dubbed the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) in April 2021, almost as a proof of concept project. As can be seen in the above image, the scope of the Vegas loop will include routes across the entire city, along with some running to and from the Las Vegas airport.

The Boring Company uses its Prufrock tunnel boring machine (TBM) to drill underground tunnels through which Tesla vehicles can drive in cart passengers. While the firm’s main projects are currently underway in Las Vegas, it also recently completed a Cybertruck-themed tunnel at Giga Texas, used to transport vehicles from the factory’s end-of-line facility to the outbound lot.

The Musk-led firm has also been in talks with other municipalities and sites, including some discussions last year for a potential project at Texas A&M University.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Boring Co. launches hiring spree in Las Vegas with open house event