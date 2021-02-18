Boring Company FL project moves forward as mayors set date to visit Las Vegas & CA tunnels

Elon Musk’s Boring Company projects in Florida are taking some steps forward. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and the City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez seem to have set dates to visit The Boring Company’s (TBC) tunnels in Las Vegas and California. The visits may determine the viability of the tunneling startup’s projects back in their respective cities.

Local news reported that Mayor Trantalis has already set plans to visit The Boring Company tunnels in Las Vegas and California. Trantalis will be bringing City Manager Chris Lagerbloom, chief of staff Scott Wyman, and officials from the Florida East Coast Railroads—including a rail infrastructure expert and tunneling consultant—with him during the visit.

Mayor Trantalis will also be accompanied by County Vice Mayor Michael Udine, who was present when he held a teleconference with TBC about the possibility of building a 3-mile tunnel under New River. After his productive conversation with TBC, Trantalis revealed that the tunneling company quoted a price between $30 million to $60 million for the project under New River, which is similar to the cost the Boring Company gave Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Mayor Suarez talked with Boring Company about a project located under Brickell Avenue Bridge. He will be visiting TBC’s Las Vegas and California tunnels on a different date.

Both Florida mayors will most likely visit The Boring Company’s 1.14-mile tunnel located in Hawthorne, California, right outside SpaceX headquarters and the 1-mile Las Vegas Convention Center Loop (LVCC Loop). The LVCC Loop, in particular, may be of interest to the two FL officials as testing continues to ramp on the site.

