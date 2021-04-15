Elon Musk teases Tesla AI Day for Summer 2021: What to Expect

Recently, Elon Musk stated that Tesla’s AI Day might take place this summer in late July.

Tesla AI Day is bound to be filled with exciting new information about the company’s various projects in the field, particularly its supercomputer called Dojo. In August 2020, Musk announced that Tesla was developing an NN training computer called Dojo to process “vast amounts of video data.”

Probably late July — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2021

A Tesla patent released last month suggests that the company developed a system using two neural networks to gauge objects’ distances using only image data. The second neural networks’ main job was to create training materials in the form of annotated images for the first one. The NN creating training material may be linked to Dojo. Tesla will likely share more in-depth information about innovations such as these during AI Day.

During the Q4 2020 earnings call, Musk hinted that Dojo could be a potential service Tesla offered. Tesla may elaborate on Dojo’s business potential during AI Day. “Dojo is a training supercomputer. We think it may be the best neural net training computer in the world by possibly an order of magnitude. So it is a whole thing in and of itself,” Musk said.

A truly useful exaflop at de facto FP32 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2020

Elon Musk and Tesla might also provide an update on Tesla’s next-gen chip, which was first mentioned during Autonomy Day a few years ago. During the fourth-quarter earnings call in January, Musk noted that the next-gen Tesla chip was not a priority for the company just yet. However, some information on the topic might still be shared during Tesla’s AI Day.

Shortly after Musk announced the possible date of Tesla AI day, he teased the release of FSD’s subscription service and the FSD Beta download button. The rollout of the FSD subscription and its download button hints that Tesla has indeed made significant progress with its autonomy software since the initial version of the advanced driver-assist system was released.

